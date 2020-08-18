Allow Cinemas To Reopen – Falz Tells Buhari Government

Rapper Falz has advised the Buhari government to allow cinemas to reopen just as other sectors of the economy have been allowed back in business.

In a series of tweets, Falz wondered why the entertainment sector is being stifled while others are allowed to operate.

The rapper cited instances whereby political rallies are filled with crowd with no regard for social distancing while the entertainment business is restricted from operating.

His tweet read: “Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo.

“Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen. Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions.

“The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!!

“Let’s start with cinemas reopening with all safety precautions in place!”