WAEC: Leaked Mathematics Question On Social Media Fake

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that the leaked mathematics examination question paper on social media is fake.

This comes as WAEC starts its Senior School Certificate Examination, today, Aug. 17 and it will go on till Sept. 7.

After a leaked mathematics question paper circulated on social media, Sunday night concerned Nigerians raised concerns on Twitter with @iotama22, saying, “WAEC maths paper scheduled for today has leaked since weekend according to sources.

“What kind of a country is this for God’s sake? I hope the people responsible will be investigated and punished as appropriate.”

However, in response, WAEC said, “This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey.”