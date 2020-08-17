UNILAG: Ogundipe’s Sack As VC Is Legal, Says Babalakin

Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin has maintained that the sack of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor was legal.

In an interview with Channels TV, Babalakin stated that Ogundipe has not denied any of the allegations levelled against him.

Recall that the University’s Senate, labour unions deemed Ogundipe’s sack as unfair and unprocedural while the alumni association on Saturday called for the Council to rescind the sack and follow due process.

Speaking on Monday, Babalakin said, “First, let me repeat that the Council complied with due process in the removal of Professor Toyin Ogundipe.

“I’ve heard a lot of comments on all media. And these comments ignore a fundamental fact – Ogundipe has not denied any wrongdoing. He has not said that he did not spend N120 million renovating the residence of himself and two of his cronies without mentioning it to anybody. It was discovered. It was not mentioned, it was not prevented and there was no approval. That is patent illegality. And he has not denied it.

“Ogundipe has not denied that he created something very new in the University – the concept of security votes. Or he continued it – I don’t know when it started. But he paid security votes, which is money that requires no account in the University. He has not denied it.

“Ogundipe has not denied that he forged documents, in trying to present a candidate for the Director of Works. He was Chairman of the Committee and he was told to collate results. When he collated results, the second became first, first became second, he never denied it. On the floor of the Council – and it’s in the minutes – he did not have any comments about it.

“Ogundipe has not, till today, been able to present a proper account of the University. Three sets of people have looked at the account, none have said that the accounts represent a fair representation of the University’s financial position.

“In fact, he concealed it until two-and-a-half years after Council came in, when, a (Professor Omoleyinwa) report found out that he had concealed information and had presented what is not a budget as a budget.

“Ogundipe unilaterally sought to appoint a Professor into the University. This is the worst scandal in academia. He sent me a memo that I should approve that the Librarian becomes a professor. I am familiar with University systems. You just don’t become a Professor. You must go through the process and then it comes to the Council for confirmation.”