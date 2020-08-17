Oyedepo Kicks Against CAMA Law Signed By Buhari

Bishop David Oyedepo has kicked against the Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on August 7, 2020.

Under the law, a supervising Minister and the registrar-general of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) are permitted to supervise the affairs of charity organizations and religious bodies.

They also have the power to appoint an interim managing committee when it is believed that there has been a misconduct in the affairs of such organizations.

Oyedepo who delivered a sermon at his Living Faith Church said that the law is borne out of jealousy for the prosperity of the church.

He said, “The church is God’s heritage on earth. Molest the wife of somebody and you will see the anger of that person. The church is the bride of Christ. You know how a strong man is when you tamper with his wife. The church is the body of Christ. We are under obligation to give warnings to wicked rulers so we could be free from their blood.

“The church works on the pattern delivered by God not the pattern of man. Government has no power to appoint people over churches. This is a secular nation. The church is the greatest asset of God in this country. Please be warned. Judgment is coming. The Lord says I have been still but now I will arise. Anybody that is in this deal is taking poison. This will never work. I am waiting for a day when anybody will appoint a trustee over this church… You can’t gag anybody. We own this country together.

“It is only in Africa that people who are over 80 years still run around to become president. I know that it is the prosperity of the church that is making them jealous. But I am going to live to see an army of many winners soar greater. In this church shall emerge one of the largest concentration of giants on earth.”