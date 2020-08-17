Orji Kalu Felicitates With Ex-Military President IBB On 79th Birthday

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has felicitated with former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on his 79th birthday.
Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), extolled the virtues of Babangida, describing him as a courageous and patriotic statesman.
While acknowledging Babangida’s noble contributions to nation-building, Kalu prayed to God to strengthen the former president in the service of humanity.
The former governor of Abia noted that Babangida remains passionate about the unity and growth of the country.
He described him as a charismatic leader, stressing that Babangida’s leadership approach was inclusive and participatory.
Kalu urged Babangida to sustain his patriotic efforts in nation-building and wished him many more fulfilling years in good health. (NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.