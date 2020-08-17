O’Neil Welcomes Stoke City’s New Signing, Mikel Obi

Stoke City manager, Michael O’Neill, has welcomed the club’s new signing, ex-Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi, to the bet365 Stadium.

“The Nigerian international midfielder joins Morgan Fox, James Chester and Steven Fletcher in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season,” a statement obtained via the club’s website stated.

O’Neil told the club’s website, “We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

“I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career.

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”