Jumoke Razak, the wife og Kate APC member, Chief Lanre Razak has said that her husband didn’t die of COVID-19 as reported.

Razak died on August 15 and was immediately buried according to Islamic rites.

Is wife who spoke with NAN revealed that he was never in an isolation center before his death.

“Although, my husband was sick, he was responding to treatment and looking healthy to recover, but suddenly, death caught up with him.

“I received a call from the hospital where my husband was treated that he gave up on Aug. 15.

“From God, we come and to Him, we shall all return. God, knows best,’’ she told NAN.

She added that her husband was on admission at Reddington hospital in Lagos.

“He was receiving treatment as a normal sick patient and not as COVID-19 patient.

“The public should desist from spreading the rumour of whether my husband died of COVID-19 or not.

“I am saying emphatically that my husband, Lanre Razak, did not die of COVID-19.

“Anybody can be sick and be treated fine while some will be sick and pass to eternity.

“Therefore, it is God’s time that He took my husband.

“May Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljanat Firdaus,’’ she prayed.