Maguire Blames Players As Manchester United Exit Europa League

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire has revealed why his side lost to Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League on Sunday.
Bruno Fernandes opened scoring from the penalty spot before Suso equalized for Sevilla.
A late goal by Luuk de Jong sealed United’s exit from the competition.
The exit has now been blamed on United’s inability to convert the numerous chances it created in the game.
“It’s difficult. The boys are devastated,” Maguire told BT Sport.
“We created numerous chances. The best team lost. They punished us for missing chances. They did not make many chances, to be honest.
“We conceded from two crosses which is not good enough.
