Kate Henshaw Reacts To Celebrities Getting Paid To Say COVID-19 Is Real

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has spoken against a claim that celebrities are getting paid to say that COVID-19 is real in Nigeria.

A troll had made the claim after the actress took to Twitter to reveal that she had undertaken a COVID-19 test.

“Just took my Covid test. Mehn its uncomfortable make I no lie. I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim told me it was painful. The lady was nice & gentle sha. Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath”, Kate Henshaw tweeted.

She then revealed how the troll crept into her comment section on Instagram to accuse celebrities of being paid to create awareness on COVID-19.

“Someone now commented on my IG saying “all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you” If I land am better curse now shay they will say Kate has started again inside blogs. I just blocked the person and moved on. COVID IS REAL!!”, she added.