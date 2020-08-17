Kaduna Killings: CAN Warns El-Rufai Against Provocative Comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday warned Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to desist from provocative comments over the southern Kaduna killings.



The association made this known during a visit to the governor on Monday, according to a statement issued by CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

The statement read, “Sir, whenever CAN in the state and at the national level cry out against the insecurity, it is because we are tired of seeing human beings being slaughtered like animals. It is because not only our heart is bleeding, but that of God our Creator and Maker as well.

“On many occasions, when I read of ‘unknown gunmen’ and it ends there, I wonder whether it is not the duty of those governing us to make sure that the “unknown gunmen” are ‘known’ and brought to book!

“The people causing trouble are not spirits, so, it should not be too difficult to apprehend them and bring them to book. If there are people sponsoring them, a thorough investigation should be able to fish them out and cause them to face the wrath of the law.

“Let there be a round table discussion and a pledge of cooperation rather than confrontation in finding a solution to this wicked and embarrassing development.

“In view of the foregoing, we request sir the following: A stop to accusations and counter-accusations between the government and other stakeholders over the killings in Southern Kaduna but rather a round table solution. Every provocative statement over the matter should be avoided.