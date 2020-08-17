Jurgen Klopp Hints On Leaving Liverpool, Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will take a year off from football after the year 2024.

Klopp who joined Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 had planned to go on break from football.

The German was, however, tempted by the offer to replace Brendan Rogers at Liverpool.

He has once helped the Klopp win their first English Premier League title after 30 years and also the 2018/2019 Champions League.

On what he will do after 2024, Klopp told German publication SportBuzzer: “I will take a year off and ask myself if I miss football.

“If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

“If one day, I am no longer a manager, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”