Israeli Police Shoot Deaf Palestinian Man In Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem on Monday, according to the Israeli police.
In a statement, the police said a 60-year-old Palestinian did not heed orders to stop, prompting soldiers to shoot him at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah city.
According to the statement, the Palestinian man was moderately injured.
Eyewitnesses earlier said that a Palestinian was shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint. (AA)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.