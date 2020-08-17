Israeli Police Shoot Deaf Palestinian Man In Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem on Monday, according to the Israeli police.

In a statement, the police said a 60-year-old Palestinian did not heed orders to stop, prompting soldiers to shoot him at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah city.

According to the statement, the Palestinian man was moderately injured.

Eyewitnesses earlier said that a Palestinian was shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint. (AA)