Ijaw Women Defend Diezani After Comment On Yahoo Boys

The Ijaw Women Connect, IWC, has said that it will not allow anything to happen to former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke over her comment on Yahoo boys.

This was disclosed by Ms. Rosemary John-Oduone, the president of IWC-Worldwide.

Diezani, while speaking during a virtual meeting had said that Yahoo boys have now become role models in society.

This resulted in a backlash from Nigerians who recalled he number of corrupt cases and allegations against her.

In reaction, John-Oduone said that the IWC wilobt watch her get victimized for her comment which addresses the decay in society.

The IWC leader stated: “The attention of the Ijaw-Women Connect (IWC) has been drawn to the several articles and coverage of our beloved and dear sister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke’s presentation at the inaugural global virtual conference of the Ijaw Women Connect, in partnership with the Ijaw-Nation Development Group (INDG), on Friday 7th August 2020.

“We shall never allow the press or indeed any organization to victimize any Ijaw woman especially our sister who we coaxed out of solitude to demonstrate the character and strength of the Ijaw woman at the conference.”