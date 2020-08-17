I Won’t Appease You – Governor El-rufai Tells Southern Kaduna Leaders

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that he will never appease the leaders of Southern Kaduna which has been plagued with frequent killings.

This was after multiple reports accused the governor of taking sides in the killings going on in the state.

He told Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics: “I have no time for nonsense. I will not appease criminals. I will not appease idle people who have nothing to do but to raise a spectre of genocide. They do that to get money into their bank accounts and get donations from abroad instead of standing up”.

El-rufai went on to reveal the kind of appeasement demanded by the leaders.

“Anyone that is moderate anyone that is promoting peaceful co-existence between various ethnic groups is considered a sellout. And a governor like me, who does not appease them because they are used to being appeased, they cause troubles, they organise these killings and then, their leaders are invited by the governor, they wine and dine and they are given brown envelopes. That’s what they have been doing for 20 years”, he said.

He added: “And we came into office and we said no more, nobody who does not encourage peaceful co-existence will have access to the governor or the Government House. I have no time for them. I am using the security agents to carefully mark them and when we accumulate enough evidence, we will get them and put them before a judge.”