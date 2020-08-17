Edo Assembly Confirms Two Commissioners-Designate, Three Others

The Edo House of Assembly has confirmed two civil commissioners for Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, three others were also confirmed as commissioners EDSOGPADEC

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House standing committee on Rules, Business and Government House chaired by the House Leader, Mr Henry Okhuarobo, (Ikpoba-Okha constituency)

Presenting the report to the house, Okhuarobo said that members of the committee had painstakingly gone through their curriculum vitae and found them academically qualified for the job.

The two civil commissioners-designate are Mr Lawrence Ogieva and Mr Alex Oleije, while Mr Charles Aideyan, Abdullahi Imodagbe and Daniel Enebi were confirmed as commissioners-designate in EDSOGPADEC.

The members of the house, who contributed during the screening of the nominees, spoke glowingly of the competence of the nominees with an assurance that they would discharge their duties creditably.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, after their clearance congratulated them and urged them to join hands in complementing the efforts of the state governor to move Edo forward.

NAN reports that Mr Charles Aideyan is to represent Edo South in EDSOGPADEC, while Mr Abdullahi Imodagbe and Daniel Enebi are to represent Edo North and Central, respectively, in the commission.