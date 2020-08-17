DSS Invites Ex-CBN Deputy Gov, Mailafia For Questioning Again

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for questioning again.
Yakubu Bawa, Mailafia’s lawyer confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.
According to him, Mailafia is expected to be at the Jos office of the DSS on Monday by 12 noon.
Bawa said the invitation was in connection with Mailafia’s encounter with the DSS last week.
“I believed it wouldn’t be anything different from the last encounter with DSS, which was purely interactive,” he said.
NAN recalled that Mailafia was last Wednesday invited by the security outfit following an interview he granted to an Abuja based Radio FM.
During the interview, he alleged among other things that a current northern governor was backing Boko Haram insurgents.
Mailafia was in the DSS custody for six hours but later released unconditionally.
Similarly, the National Broadcasting Corporation fined the radio station, Nigeria Info that conducted the said interview N5 million for contravening the broadcasting code. (NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.