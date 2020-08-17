Chinese Loans: Transport Minister, Amaechi, Appears Before Reps

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has appeared before the House of Representatives Public Hearing on Treaties and Protocols.
Speaking during the hearing in Abuja on Monday, Amaechi disagreed with the committee, saying he is unaware of a N33 billion contract by the Ministry of Transport but only a $1.6 billion contract.
He said the action of the committee is political.
The committee is also interested in the number of Nigerians and Chinese involved in the Federal Government rail project. (Channels TV)
More to come…
