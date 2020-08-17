CAN To Meet With Gov El-rufai Over Killings In Southern Kaduna

Samson Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that it will meet with Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State over the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Ayokunle who revealed that he would identify with the oppressed during his visit pointed out that the bloodshed in Kaduna State is giving the state a bad name.

“My coming today is to identify with the oppressed people of Southern Kaduna whether Christian or Muslims. I come here not to see you alone but I will see the governor on Monday “he said.

He also advised the Sharia Council that peace can’t be achieved by bringing more death.

“When you are talking about peace and you say it is about killing somebody, is that peace? It is to bring further violence to the nation because Zamani Lekwot has his own people; they will not allow that. A government that attempts that is looking for a greater trouble,” he said.