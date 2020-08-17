Buhari’s Aide Hits Back Oyedepo On CAMA Comments

A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has hit back at Bishop David Oyedepo, comment against the use of the Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) in churches.

Recall that the founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church (AKA Winners Chapel) on Sunday warned that the church is directly connected to God and therefore does not operate under the rules of men.

Under the new CAMA law signed on August 7 by President Buhari, religious bodies (churches and mosques) as well as charity organisations, will be strictly regulated by the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

According to Oyedepo, such laws were borne of out of the jealousy of “wicked leaders” about the prosperity recorded by the church.

In response to the Bishop’s comment, Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, tweeted that: “Hope this is not true. If it is, Oyedepo will have to manufacture his own country and live by his own laws.

“As long as he lives and operates within the entity called Nigeria, he will live by Nigerian rules and laws.

“He will do as he’s told by the law. Enough of lawlessness.”