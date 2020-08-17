BREAKING: FG Lifts Ban On International Flight From Aug 29

International flights will resume in Nigeria on August 29, 2020, after months of closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirikasaid this in a tweet on Monday.
He tweeted, “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020 beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption.
“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.” (The Punch)
