Barcelona Set To Name Ronald Koeman As Quique Setien’s Replacement

Barcelona are set to announce the appointment of Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, as its new head coach to replace Quique Setien.

Following the loss of the LaLiga title to Barcelona and the humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Friday and he will leave after seven uncomfortable months.

Koeman who is a former Barcelona player, and assistant manager, is expected to leave his role as Netherlands coach to take over at the Camp Nou in time for the new season.

Apart from finishing five points behind Real Madrid in the league Barca lost to Athletic Bilbao at the quarter-final stage in the Spanish Cup. It is the first time in the past 12 years that the club have ended a season trophyless.

Koeman had already turned Barça down, in January, when the club were looking for a replacement for Ernesto Valverde, but this time he could not resist the challenge.

The original preference for the Barça president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, was to hire Mauricio Pochettino but some board members were against that considering the former Espanyol manager once said that he would rather go and work on a farm than manage Barcelona.

The Guardian