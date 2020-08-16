Yobe Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Unkown Gunmen

Alhaji Isa Mai Buba, the District Head of Mashio town in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.
“The District Head of Mashio under Jajere in Fune LG Alh Isa Mai Buba was abducted by yet-to-be identified gunmen.
“At about 2205hrs on 15/8/2020, the gunmen attacked the house of the District Head with heavy fire arms and disappeared with him into the thin air”, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Police Command on Sunday.
According to ASP Abdulkarim, search parties were later deployed, but till now, there is no trace of his whereabouts as the State Police command is intensifying efforts to rescue the District Head.
“Meanwhile, investigations are also ongoing to identify the hoodlums,” said the PPRO
