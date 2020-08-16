President Trump Loses Younger Brother, Robert, After Brief Illness

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, died Saturday at a New York hospital, Donald Trump announced in a statement.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” the President said.

Donald Trump is expected to attend his brother’s funeral. However, no details were immediately available on plans. Additionally, a source familiar said the President personally dictated the White House statement on his brother.

Robert Trump had been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Details of Robert Trump’s illness have not been released. He had been sick for several months, a person familiar with knowledge of the matter told CNN.