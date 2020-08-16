Ferdinand Questions Lionel Messi Future At Barcelona

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has asked whether it is time for Lionel Messi quit Barcelona for another challenge elsewhere.



The Blaugrana looked a shadow of their former selves in their humbling 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich and, with Messi‘s chances to once again win the trophy running out, Ferdinand believes the No.10 may look elsewhere to meet his ambitions.

“Does he want to stay at Barcelona not competing for the big titles?” he said on BT Sport.

“Does he want to spend his final years in that shirt, given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams in Europe?

“Has he got the time to sit there and wait?

“Football is a game that comes and goes very quickly in your life.

“So, in these next two years, when he is still going to have the power to influence games the way he does, is he going to want to do that without competing for the big titles?”