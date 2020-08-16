Buhari Celebrates Former Minister, Senator Kuye At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former Minister for Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins Kuye, on his 80th birthday.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari hails Chief Jubril Martins Kuye at 80.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates former Minister for Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins Kuye, on his 80th birthday, August 16, 2020, saluting his dedication to serving the nation at both state and national levels.

“The President joins family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of serving the country as Minister for Commerce and Industry, Minister of State, Finance and as a legislator.

“President Buhari commends Senator Kuye’s consistency in calling for the strengthening of democratic values, and promoting good governance that caters for all citizens, especially the less privileged, while appreciating his philanthropic gestures.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant Senator Kuye, who is the Asiwaju of Ago-Iwoye, good health and longer life.”