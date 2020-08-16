42-Year Old Man Drowns In Hotel Pool In Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra, has identified the man who drowned in a hotel pool in Onitsha as 42-year old Izuchukwu Achusim.

Achusim, according to the police, is a businessman, who allegedly went to catch fun with a female companion.

Spokesman of the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the victim, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, was later certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

Mohammed said on Aug. 15, at about 8:30 p.m., there was a report at the Central Police Station, Onitsha, that one Izuchukwu Achusim ‘m’ aged 42 years of No. 35 Guest House street, Fegge in Onitsha, went to Lotus Garden hotel in Onitsha, with his girlfriend to swim,” Mohammed said.

He said Police detectives visited the scene of the incident, and the remains of the victim were later deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The command enjoins the public, who lack swimming skills, to always take precautionary measures by using life jackets provided at the swimming pool, in order to avert future ugly incidents please,” Mohammed advised.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the deceased had jumped into the deepest part of the pool and got drowned almost immediately.

“The hotel manager and other guests pulled the victim out and rushed him to the hospital for medical attention, but he did not make it,” the source said. (NAN)