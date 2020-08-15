We’ve Hit Rock Bottom – Pique Speaks On Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona

Gerard Pique has said that Barcelona has hit rock bottom following their 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter final game on Friday.

The crashing out of the Spanish side left the players dejected as the loss is the club’s worst ever in the tournament.

“We feel devastated, although ‘shame’ is the real word I’m looking for.

“We cannot afford to compete like this because it’s not the first, the second or the third time that something like this has happened,” a tearful Pique told reporters after the quarter-final drubbing, their worst-ever result in Europe.

“This is very painful but I hope it serves some purpose.”

Pique who won the UEFA Champions League with the club in 2009 said that he might have to leave so that the club can improve.

He also blamed President Josep Bartomeu and the club’s current structure.

“We all need to reflect deeply. The club needs lots of changes.

“I’m not talking about the coach, players —- I don’t want to point the finger at anyone, but the club needs changes on a structural level,” he said.

“If new blood needs to come for the club to change course then I’m not untouchable and I’ll be the first to leave if needs be, because it seems as if we’ve hit rock bottom.

“We all have to reflect about what is the best thing for the club and for Barca.”

On his own part, manager Quique Setien said that the club can only look towards the future. He also admitted that the kids will cause a lot of damage at the club.

“I’m not going to go into all that as I’ve only been here for six months. But seeing as this is Pique, surely some of what he said is true,” said the coach.

“Right now we feel enormous frustration and all we can do is make conclusions and think about the future.

“Barca is a club that is so great that this will cause us a lot of damage and obviously some things will have to change.

“The truth is this is a tremendously painful defeat.”