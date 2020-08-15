We Are Focused On Next Game – Muller On Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker, Thomas Muller has said that his side is now focused on their next game after sending Barcelona packing from the Champions League.

Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to book a spot in the semi-final of the competition.

Muller who scored two goals in the game said that the score line is overshadowed by the fact that their next game starts from 0-0.

“It’s tough to explain. I think in this moment our team is in incredible shape,” Muller said to BT Sport.

“Thanks for the man of match trophy – maybe we have 12 to 15 players who deserve it. We worked so hard and have this intensity. It’s tough to beat us. It was so much fun today.

“For our style of players it doesn’t matter about the names of players we are facing. When someone presses and dribbles, it’s not a problem. Then we catch the ball and have so much talent in the offensive line.

“We feel good, but now we have to be quiet and regenerate.

“This is a big statement but the next game we start at 0-0. The statement doesn’t matter. The other teams will watch our game and they can be impressed or not. We start at 0-0 and have to win the next game.

“Today we have to be very happy. After we wake up and answer the messages on the phone then we have to focus.

“I know about these tournament situations. Most of the time after the big wins (he played in the 7-1 win over Brazil at the 2014 World Cup) it’s difficult.”