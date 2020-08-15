Tinubu Pays Tribute To Late Us Ambassador To Nigeria, Carrington

The National Leader of the All Progressives Party, Bola Tinubu, has paid tributes to a former United States’ Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington.

According to Tinubu, Carrington who died on Wednesday was one of those who fought against the military rule in Nigeria and chose not to be indifferent during the late General Sani Abacha s regime.

The national leader said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington. We thank God for giving Ambassador Carrington a long life of 90 years full of exemplary deeds and the best of human achievement.

“This man may have been the citizen of one country but he was surely the brave and passionate son of two nations. As American Ambassador to Nigeria between 1993 and 1997, Carrington lived with us during a troubled and uncertain time. We were in the clutches of an epic battle between democracy and dictatorship, between freedom and oppression.

“Carrington could have maintained a diplomatic distance. He could have acted cozily with the Abacha regime. He lent himself to the fight against the repressive government. He championed the advent of democratic freedom and constitutional governance.

“Without the courage and contributions of Walter Carrington, democracy might not have come when, and as it did. Certainly, more of our democracy activists would have suffered and perhaps lost their lives but for his extraordinary intervention.

“Among the many foreign friends Nigeria has known over the years, Carrington was the most selfless. He was also the foreigner who contributed the most to the end of military rule in our land.”