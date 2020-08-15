Sanwo-Olu Mourns Death of APC Lagos Chieftain, Lanre Razak

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the passing of a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak.
Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, announced that the deceased passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness at the age of 74.
In a statement released by Akosile, the governor described the late Razak’s death as a rude shock, noting that “the deceased was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses-oriented programmes.”
Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying, “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.
“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation. He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.
“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District, and the State as a whole.”
