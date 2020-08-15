Nigerian Girls In Lebanon Were Not Trafficked – Ambassador

Houssam Diab, the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria has said that the Nigerian girls in his country were not trafficked but entered illegally.

Diab disclosed this when he visited Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja on Friday.

He revealed that the Nigerian girls in a viral video calling for help were stranded in the country because their employees could no longer pay them due to the Economic effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As of May 1, the Lebanese government have stopped issuing visas for domestic workers coming from Nigeria.

“This will definitely stop any new cases from arising; they will not be able to get into Lebanon, the specificity for the issue at Lebanon is that all these girls are entering into Lebanon legally.

“There is no human trafficking illegally into Lebanon.

“About 90 per cent of the agencies involved in it are Nigerian agencies and they apply through Lebanese agencies in Lebanon through the security general to acquire work visas and work permits for the ladies.

“This is how it is; so by stopping the issuing of the visas, we would have stopped new cases from arising,” Diab said.

Onyeama on his part thanked the Lebanese government for ensuring the safe return of the girls. This he says shows the strengthened tie between Nigeria and Lebanon.

He also revealed that a temporary visa ban will allow Nigeria review the situation and ensure it gets its labour laws in place.

“As we battle with the strong involvement of the Embassy in Beirut, the immediate challenge was to repatriate these girls and we would like to offer our profound gratitude to the Lebanese community for their efforts to make available resources to bring these girls back and bring them back fairly quickly.

“We appreciate that enormously because it was a challenge to bring them back.

“The resources were not there and you very kindly have stepped in and that shows we have a long history between Nigeria and Lebanese communities,” Onyeama said.