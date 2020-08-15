NAF Air Strikes Destroy ISWAP Camp, Kill Many Fighters In Borno

At least scores of fighters were killed after military airstrikes hit a camp of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the terrorists’ camp, located at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno, was knocked out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Enenche added that the airstrikes were conducted on Wednesday following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

He revealed that the operation, which was in continuation of the air offensive against terrorist elements in the North East, resulted in the death of scores of the ISWAP fighters at the camp.