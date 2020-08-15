Military Airstrike Hits Bandits’ Camp, Kills Scores In Kaduna Forest

The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru forest area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Enenche said the airstrikes were carried out on Aug. 13 on the heels of intelligence reports, indicating the convergence of members of Ansaru terrorist sect-linked bandits, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location.

He said that an aerial surveillance mission conducted over the area also observed several bandits, with some wielding weapons in the forest.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships were therefore tasked to attack the location.

“Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks,” he said. (NAN)