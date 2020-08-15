Lyon Defeat Man City To Make Champions League Semifinal

French side, Olympique Lyon, have defeated Manchester City 3-1 to book a place in the semifinals of the Uefa Champions League.

Lyon, who sent Italian giants, Juventus out in the round of 16 faced a daunting task against Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side.

Maxwel Cornet put the Frensch side ahead in the 24th minute to the much surprise of the English side.

City pushed harder until the 64th minute to get an equalizer through talisman, Kevin De Bruyne.

But things turned drastically for the CItizens when Moussa Dembélé cane in for Memphis Depay only to net a brace in the 79th and 87th minutes to crush City’s hopes of a semifinal.

Lyon will now face Bayern Munich in the semifinal while RB Leipzig slug it out with PSG.