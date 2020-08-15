Gov. AbdulRazaq Mourns Former Deputy Speaker Of Kwara Assembly

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has expressed sadness over the death of former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ayodele Shittu.
AbdulRazaq, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, on Saturday in Ilorin, described Shittu’s demise as painful and shocking.
He prayed to God to comfort the family of the deceased Chairman of International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) and grant his soul eternal rest.
“It is a very painful development and a sad loss to the state because the former Deputy Speaker was a respected APC leader with widespread goodwill across political divides.
“The deceased IVTEC chairman was also a prominent community figure in Offa and the state, he said.
The governor commiserated with the entire Offa community, especially the family of the late politician.
He expresses his deep concern over this loss and prays that Almighty God comforts the family and repose the soul of the former speaker. (NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.