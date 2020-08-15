Former Lagos Transport Commissioner, Lanre Razak, Dies

A former Commissioner for Transport to the Lagos State Government, Lanre Rasak, has died after a brief illness at the age of 74.



Razak who was a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) passed away on Saturday.

According to reports, Razak who was a member of Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) had been sick and could not attend meetings since July.

He was also an ally of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Razak who was also the Balogun of Epe died at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.