Firs Destroys Eleven Impounded Vehicles At LASTMA Yard

At least ten cars and a trailer were destroyed by a fire outbreak at the office of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency in Oshodi on Friday.

Reports revealed that the fire started at a section of the agency’s premises where impounded vehicles were kept but its cause could not be ascertained by witnesses.

“A total number of ten cars and one trailer were razed by the inferno,” the LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement.

“No casualties were recorded at the scene as the LRT Fire Unit and LASG Fire Service were all responders at the scene who successfully worked together to put out the fire”.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>LASEMA, Responders, battled LASTMA Office Fire outbreak<br><br>Upon the arrival of LASEMA Response Team, Eagle Squad at Cappa Oshodi at the scene of a fire outbreak at LASTMA Office, Oshodi, today, 14th August, 2020, it was revealed that the fire started from the compound where <a href=”https://t.co/zZPvfWuLsT”>pic.twitter.com/zZPvfWuLsT</a></p>— Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (@followlasema) <a href=”https://twitter.com/followlasema/status/1294396575222038528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 14, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js