FCT Abuja Demolishes 134 Houses In Apo Community

The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Saturday demolished 134 houses in the Apo Akpmajenya indigenous community.

Reports revealed that the demolition was carried out to pave way for the construction of a major road network in the area.

The exercise was coordinated by the FCT Task Force on City Sanitation led by its chairman, Ikharo Attah.

Briefing newsmen after the exercise, Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, Muktar Galadima, explained that the houses had been marked for demolition since January 2020.

Galadima said that prior to the demolition, the FCTA, through its relevant agencies, interfaced with the inhabitants of the settlement on the need for them to vacate the area.

The director noted that the community fell on one of the road interchanges linking Oladipo Diya Road within the Outer Southern Expressway, adding that the dwellers had been compensated.

On his part, Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Baba Lawan, said, “The village is now occupied by commercial people who are mainly traders and they generate lots of waste and those wastes are deposited even on the road.”

He said the Akpmajenya village also caused gridlock on the axis due to its location around the Oladipo Diya Road and the Apo Mechanic Village road junction.

(NAN)