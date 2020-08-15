Experts To Discuss MSME Business Funding, Financing And Profitability At MSME Dialogue



Experts in Business Financing, Funding and Entrepreneurship will be discussing and proffering solutions to the issues of raising capital, accessing credits, funding types, business profitability and other related issues at the maiden edition of the MSME Dialogue which will take place on August 22, 2020 by 10am.

The Virtual event is expected to have owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Business owners from different sector in attendance. The event is organized by MSME Africa.

The speakers scheduled for the event are: Segun Adaju, Chief Energising Officer, Consistent Energy Limited, Victoria Ajayi: Deputy Chief Financial Officer of TVC Communications, Oladimeji Peters, Acting CEO, FirstCentral Credit Bureau Limited & Chairman, Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria (CBAN) and Mark Oguh, Chief Financial Officer, Titan Trust Bank.

It is common knowledge that funding and financing are pivotal and fundamental issues to business owners. The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the situation for MSMEs leaving them with the challenges of trying to stay afloat and operating profitably.

According to a recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) from “PwC’s MSME Survey 2020- Building to last”, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country face an estimated N617.3 billion financing gap annually which accounts for less than one per cent of banks’ credit in 2018.The report further stated that besides obtaining finance, finding customers and infrastructure deficits also accounted for the top of the most pressing problems for small businesses, while generating electricity constituted the biggest cost to the MSMEs.

According to the PwC report “Access to finance, in particular credit, is a critical enabler for the growth and development of small and medium enterprises”.

According to Seye Olurotimi who is the convener of the event and President of MSME Africa “ Funding ,financing and profitability and big deals to business owners; they pose major challenges to the growth and survival of MSMEs and that is why we have decided to address and proffer solutions to them at the very first edition of the MSME Dialogue.

Speaking further, Olurotimi who is an acclaimed MSME expert and champion stated: ‘From my interractions with MSME operators over the year, I have realised that there is lot of gap with regards to information on the various financing types and the requirements for accessing them and this must be addressed. If we really want to grow the equally; we must pay attention to the over 41 million businesses who fall into the MSME category”.

MSME Africa, a multi-faceted resource platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Africa providing news, opportunities, articles and resources for MSMEs, Entrepreneurs and Startups. The platform is poised to build the biggest network and community of MSMEs in Africa in years to come.

Intending participants can register for the event via: http://bit.ly/MSMEDIALOGUE