Cinemas Will Die If They Are Not Allowed To Reopen – Akin Alabi

The lawmaker Representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency, Akin Alabi, has kicked against the continued closure of cinemas in Nigeria.

Cinemas remain one of the few business yet to be allowed to reopen since the Nigerian government have been easing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Akin Alabi who took to Twitter to call for the reopening of cinemas warned that the business will die if they are not allowed to reopen.

He tweeted: “It’s no longer making sense that cinemas are still closed. They have assured government and the public that they are ready to open at less than half capacity. Planes are flying full capacity. Parties are going on. Don’t let me mention rallies.

“I can imagine owning a cinema and my rent/lease keeps running but I’m not allowed to operate when practically all sectors of the economy have opened.

“The cinema industry will die if we do not allow them to open. The economy is practically opened. Malls, places of worship etc are opened. These new cinemas practically re-created the industry. They are not there yet. They need support. It’s unfair to them.

“I am surprised that the film stars and producers who have benefited from the box office phenomenon haven’t lent their support the opening of cinemas opening with their huge social media presence and relationship with those in high places. They should do more”.