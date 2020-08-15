Blasphemy: Primate Ayodele Warns Against Killing Kano Musician

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned against the killing of Kano musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu.

Sharif-Aminu has been sentenced to death by a Sharia court for blasphemy.

This was after a song of his which circulated over WhatsApp had him praise an Imam above the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Reacting to the sentence, Primate Ayodele said that, ‘‘If they should kill that young boy, they would be spilling innocent blood. Insurgency is one of the problems in the north, Boko haram has been killing lots of them yet when Boko Haram members were captured, they were granted amnesty, that boy has done nothing that warrants him being condemned to death.

“I’m not poke-nosing into their religion but I believe every religion preaches love and tolerance, if Yahaya Shariff is killed because of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, where is the place of religion that preaches love and tolerance?

“The same tolerance employed in the case of Boko Haram insurgence should also be employed here.”