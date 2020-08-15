Bianca Mathews Speaks On Her Kind Of Man For Marriage

Actress Bianca Chioma Umunnakwe popularly known as Bianca Matthew has revealed some of the challenges faced in the movie industry.

Speaking to The Sun, the actress listed sex-for-roles as one of the challenges she faced which she never gave in to.

Hear her: “Acting has been my childhood dream. I had been in a few auditions while I was still in high school aside high school acting. While I was in Imo State university, I featured in my first official Nollywood movie there after I featured in some more even after university graduation, till date. Initially, the issue I had was the s*x for roles thing but it has always been a ‘No No’ for me. I had to make female movie friends and the male ones platonic friends instead and we worked. Sxual advances has been made but I won’t be a party of s*x for roles.”

The actress also revealed that she’s not yet ready to get into any relationship at the moment especially with a colleague.

She, however, expressed optimism of getting married in the near future.

“A good man is my spec (smiles). Even if he’s old and poor; a good man covers a lot of attributes. But I’ll never settle for a second or third wife no matter the circumstances. My man should be able to show much care and concern for me. He must not womanize or disrespect me. I can’t really say partner if I can forgive a cheating partner,” she squealed.