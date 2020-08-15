Actress, Omotola Jolade, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, is currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, the actress confirmed.
Omotola took to her official Instagram handle to inform her over 4.8m followersShe wrote: “I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill and have been in isolation but I am getting better.”

Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Rekeasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit . Thanks for your Love and Orayets as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #Get Busy ! ( Full video on my Youtube page )
