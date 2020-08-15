Actress, Omotola Jolade, Tests Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Rekeasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit . Thanks for your Love and Orayets as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #Get Busy ! ( Full video on my Youtube page )