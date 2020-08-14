Why Men Should Be Pampered By Their Wife – Maryam Charles

Actress Maryam Charles has said that men deserve to be pampered by their wife because they do a lot to ensure that their home is well provided for.

The actress who took to Instagram praised men for how they’ve been brought up with the idea to always provide.

This she says is the reason why they must feel pampered to encourage them.

Maryam Charles shared: “I sometimes look at my husband and I’m amazed at how hard/smart he works just to provide a better life for our family. See ehn, men go through a lot. From the time they are born, the mantle of provision is placed upon them.

Every day they wake up and it’s how to make sure food is on the table for those at home that is on their minds. Kai! No be small thing o.

The responsible ones amongst them don’t complain, you will not see them coming on social media bashing anybody, their own is to do their work, provide and protect their loved ones and go. It’s the irresponsible ones that go around looking for girls to destroy, those ones have no future.

I’m not saying women don’t also hustle or provide, I’m just giving props to the men. They have it rough and it shouldn’t be so.

To the women who have a responsible man by their side, take care of your man. Pamper him. Pleasure him. Praise him. Make him feel good because the words of our mouth serve as fuel for them. Force him to relax from time to time because if you leave them, these men will work and work and work lol”.