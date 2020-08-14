Why I Didn’t Take A Pay-cut To Support Arsenal – Mesut Ozil

Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil has opened up on why he refused to join his teammates in taking a pay-cut to support the club during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ozil said that there were too many unanswered questions and that he wanted to know everything about how the money will be spent.

The £350,000 per week player also revealed that he had to consider his obligation to his family and charity before taking a pay-cut.

He told the Athletic: “As players, we all wanted to contribute. But we needed more information and many questions were unanswered.

“Everyone was fine with a deferral while there was so much uncertainty – I would have been OK to take a bigger share – and then a cut if required, once the football and financial outlook was clearer. But we were rushed into it without proper consultation.

“For anyone in this situation, you have a right to know everything, to understand why it is happening and where the money is going. But we didn’t get enough details, we just had to give a decision. It was far too quick for something so important and there was a lot of pressure.

“This was not fair, especially for the young guys, and I refused. I had a baby at home and have commitments to my family here, in Turkey and in Germany – to my charities, too, and also a new project we started to support people in London that was from the heart and not for publicity.

“People who know me know exactly how generous I am and, as far as I’m aware, I was not the only player who rejected the cut in the end, but only my name came out.

“I guess that’s because it is me and people have been trying for two years to destroy me, to make me unhappy, to push an agenda they hope will turn the supporters against me and paint a picture that is not true.

“Possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch, I don’t know. But I’m not afraid to stand up for what I feel is right – and when you see what has happened now with the jobs, maybe I was.”