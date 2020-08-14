Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Someone has revealed that his side was overpowered by RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Dani Olmo opened scoring for Leipzig but had it equalized by Joao Felix via the penalty spot.

However, the day went Leipzig way with Tyler Adams getting a late winner to see the German side to the next stage of the competition.

“I understand that they were much better than us, but we could give nothing more. We did not play as we wanted to, but we have to keep our heads up and prepare for next season,” Simeone told a news conference.

“We struggled to win the battles around the pitch and they were much faster than us. They committed more fouls than us and were very good at stopping us from playing, but we gave everything we had.”

He added: “We feel hurt because we have had a season with so much pressure, many injuries and a lot of uncertainties due to all the new players we brought in.

“We could have done better today and we wanted to go further in this competition but emotionally, in terms of preparation and the enthusiasm we had, I don’t have anything to complain about.”