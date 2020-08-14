UNILAG: Ogundipe Removal As VC Illegal, Says Senate, ASUU, Others

The Senate of the University of Lagos and four unions have deemed the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor illegal.

As such, they opposed the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Soyombo as Acting VC of the institution.

The unions and their leaders which comprise of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) – Dele Ashiru; Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) – Olusola Sowunmi; Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) – Ajibade Kehinde; and National Association Academics of Technologies (NAAT) and signed a resolution against Ogundipe’s removal.

On Thursday, Ogundipe and Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, Deputy VC (Development Services) met the joint congress of the staff unions amid cheers.

Former Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Chioma Agomo, announced that the Senate had passed vote of confidence on Ogundipe.

She stressed that the Senate “does not recognise anybody as acting VC”, and has lost confidence in the governing council.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the (Wale) Babalakin-led governing council. The Senate will not accept any surrogate acting VC. The governing council sidelined the Senate,” she said.

She explained that according to the law, a joint Council and Senate committee should have been constituted to investigate the allegations against Ogundipe.

Agomo added that it was sad that “after working here (UNILAG) for 30 years, council will take a decision without Senate’s inputs. His removal did not follow due process.”