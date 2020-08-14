Singer, Burna Boy, Releases New 15 Track Album ‘Twice As Tall’

Grammy Awards Nominee, Burna Boy, has released a new album, “Twice As Tall”, coming after his 2019 album, “African Giant.”
The 15-track album features Senegalese artist, Youssou N’Dour, O.G, Chris Martin, U.K. rapper Stormzy, afro-pop band Sauti Sol among others.
Burna Boy announced the album release of his official Instagram page.
“I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off,” he said.
“Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen.”
Burna’s new album was produced by Diddy, Bose Ogulu and the afro-pop fusion singer himself.
