Schools Reopening: Lagos Govt To Promote Students With CA

The Lagos State Government has said that it will promote students in state-owned schools to the next classes using continuous assessments.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday.

Adefisayo also noted that there was still no definite date for the full reopening of schools.

“(For) the reopening (of schools), we are working with the Federal Government. So I cannot unilaterally say that we are doing this or that, but we are planning.

“There are two scenarios. If we don’t have a third term, it means that we have to push the next session to next year.

“But if the students do not do the third term examination, they will use their CA (continuous assessment),” she said.