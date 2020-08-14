Schools Reopening: Lagos Govt To Promote Students With CA

The Lagos State Government has said that it will promote students in state-owned schools to the next classes using continuous assessments.
The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday.
Adefisayo also noted that there was still no definite date for the full reopening of schools.
“(For) the reopening (of schools), we are working with the Federal Government. So I cannot unilaterally say that we are doing this or that, but we are planning.
“There are two scenarios. If we don’t have a third term, it means that we have to push the next session to next year.
“But if the students do not do the third term examination, they will use their CA (continuous assessment),” she said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.