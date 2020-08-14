Ronaldo’s Team Reacts To Report Of Transfer To Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has denied a report that Juventus has offered him to Barcelona after the Italian Serie A side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.
The report came from Spanish Journalist, Guillem Balague, who expressed doubt that Barcelona will seal a deal due to Ronaldo’s wages.
“He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns.
“Who is going to pay that kind of money?” Balague said on BBC.
However, when Ronaldo’s team was reached, they rubbished the report with a claim that the35-year-old and his family are “very happy” in Turin.
